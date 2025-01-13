Saquon Barkley Slides Down in Classy Move to Secure Eagles Playoff Victory Over Packers
Saquon Barkley doesn't care about his stats—he cares about his team winning. We know that based on his reaction to being told by head coach Nick Sirianni that he'd be sitting to close out the regular season and he wouldn't be breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record.
In the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon, the 27-year-old running back showed off that same selflessness.
With the game in hand and just over a minute on the clock, quarterback Jalen Hurts handed the ball to Barkley—who had a clear shot to score a touchdown from nearly 80 yards out. Knowing that they could kneel it out and secure the win, the running back decided to slide instead of hauling it to the end zone.
"They told me I probably should have took a little bit more, Barkley told FOX's Erin Andrews of his teammates' reaction after the game. "At the end of the day the most important thing in the playoffs is winning and advancing,"
Classy.
Barkley still finished Sunday's contest with 119 yards on 25 carries and helped the Eagles advance to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Their opponent for next weekend is still TBD.