SI

Saquon Barkley Had Two-Word Message for Eagles After Monster Game vs. Rams

The running back is ready for the road ahead.

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on Jan 19, 2025
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on Jan 19, 2025 / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is keeping his eyes on the prize.

Now that the Birds have defeated the Los Angeles Rams—and Barkley himself had an absolutely stunning game, complete with 205 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns over 60 yards each—the 27-year-old superstar has issued a short but sweet message (presumably) for his team and his mentality moving forward.

Alongside some epic photos of Sunday night's win, Barkley posted the words "KEEP GOING" on social media, followed by the "fingers crossed" emoji and a black heart. The message more than likely pertains to the fight the Eagles have ahead of them if they want to make it to the Super Bowl in February.

Check that out below:

Even with the uncertainty ahead, one thing is for certain: the Eagles would look a lot different without Barkley on their side. As quarterback Jalen Hurts noted, opposing teams' defenses can't contain him, even when they try. With any luck, he'll pop off again on Sunday, when the Birds meet the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC championship.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL