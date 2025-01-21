Saquon Barkley Had Two-Word Message for Eagles After Monster Game vs. Rams
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is keeping his eyes on the prize.
Now that the Birds have defeated the Los Angeles Rams—and Barkley himself had an absolutely stunning game, complete with 205 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns over 60 yards each—the 27-year-old superstar has issued a short but sweet message (presumably) for his team and his mentality moving forward.
Alongside some epic photos of Sunday night's win, Barkley posted the words "KEEP GOING" on social media, followed by the "fingers crossed" emoji and a black heart. The message more than likely pertains to the fight the Eagles have ahead of them if they want to make it to the Super Bowl in February.
Check that out below:
Even with the uncertainty ahead, one thing is for certain: the Eagles would look a lot different without Barkley on their side. As quarterback Jalen Hurts noted, opposing teams' defenses can't contain him, even when they try. With any luck, he'll pop off again on Sunday, when the Birds meet the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC championship.