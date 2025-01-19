SI

NFL World Erupts With Saquon Barkley Praise After RB's Electric 78-Yard Touchdown

You can't stop this man.

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley runs for a 78-yard touchdown on Jan. 19, 2025.
Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley runs for a 78-yard touchdown on Jan. 19, 2025. / Ian Rapoport / Twitter / Screenshot
The Philadelphia Eagles were leading the Los Angeles Rams 22–15 in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but the game was far from over. And it still wasn't over when Saquon Barkley put the team on his back and ran for his second 60+ yard touchdown of the night ... but it definitely helped.

After a quick hand-off from Hurts, the otherworldly running back exploded for a 78-yard run, trucking down the field for a conveniently timed score. It seemed even he couldn't believe it as he ran around the endzone in awe, waving his arms in a nod to his celebration back in college.

The Rams put up a fight until the end, but it wasn't enough. The Eagles ultimately walked away victorious, and Barkley's performance will be remembered as a huge piece of the win.

But even before the game was done, praise for the RB was coming in in droves, some of it from pundits and commentators, and some of it from fellow NFL running backs and stars. Take a look at that reaction below:

The Washington Commanders better prepare for another 200+ yard game from Barkley when they take on the Eagles next week. Because Hurts is right—you can try to stop this man ... but you probably won't.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

