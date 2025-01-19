NFL World Erupts With Saquon Barkley Praise After RB's Electric 78-Yard Touchdown
The Philadelphia Eagles were leading the Los Angeles Rams 22–15 in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but the game was far from over. And it still wasn't over when Saquon Barkley put the team on his back and ran for his second 60+ yard touchdown of the night ... but it definitely helped.
After a quick hand-off from Hurts, the otherworldly running back exploded for a 78-yard run, trucking down the field for a conveniently timed score. It seemed even he couldn't believe it as he ran around the endzone in awe, waving his arms in a nod to his celebration back in college.
The Rams put up a fight until the end, but it wasn't enough. The Eagles ultimately walked away victorious, and Barkley's performance will be remembered as a huge piece of the win.
But even before the game was done, praise for the RB was coming in in droves, some of it from pundits and commentators, and some of it from fellow NFL running backs and stars. Take a look at that reaction below:
The Washington Commanders better prepare for another 200+ yard game from Barkley when they take on the Eagles next week. Because Hurts is right—you can try to stop this man ... but you probably won't.