Saquon Barkley Addresses Viral Video of His Middle School Wrestling Defeat
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is one of the NFL's true athletes—the kind of sportspeople able to convince you they can pick up any discipline with ease.
Barkley sure seemed to demonstrate that versatility in 2024, a season in which he ran for 2,005 yards and won his first Super Bowl. However, he is not invincible—as one Redditor demonstrated Monday.
In the wake of the Eagles' 40–22 Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, a user proudly posted a video of himself pinning Barkley in a sixth-grade wrestling match in 2007.
On Tuesday, Barkley responded to the hilarious footage.
"Live and die by the headlock," he wrote alongside a few cry-laughing emojis.
In addition to his football and wrestling skills, Barkley played basketball and ran track and field at Whitehall High School in Whitehall Township, Pa.
Barkley doesn't seem to lose often, but when he does, his victors have lifelong memories to cherish.