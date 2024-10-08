Sauce Gardner Claps Back at Jets Fans Calling for Breece Hall to Be Benched
The struggles of the New York Jets offense continued in Week 5 during their overseas loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Among those to have a rough day on the field was running back Breece Hall, leading some frustrated fans to call for the 23-year-old to be benched.
Those comments didn't sit well with star cornerback Sauce Gardner, who took to social media to come to his teammate's defense.
"Wow man... The negativity on here is at an all-time high. We all have seen what Breece can do, so why we acting brand new? He's a top RB in this league and it's sad that I even have to say that. I'm always go have my brother back bc I know the work he puts in everyday. And the same ones that was giving him praise quick to turn their back on him when things ain't going right which is sad," wrote Gardner on X.
Hall's struggles have been eye-opening, though he's far from the only member of New York's offense to turn in subpar performances this season. The team's star running back managed only 27 yards on nine carries in the Week 5 loss in London, and that outing came on the heels of a career-worst performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 during which he had just four rushing yards.
Averaging just 3.0 yards per carry, Hall hasn't been his usual dominant self in the backfield. But Gardner wasn't having it with the suggestion that he needed to see his role reduced.
Hall racked up 994 yards on the ground on a dysfunctional Jets team in 2023, and it's clear his teammates have no doubts about his ability and the work he puts in. Gardner came to his defense amid some outlandish criticism on social media.