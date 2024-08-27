Sauce Gardner Hilariously Trolls Breece Hall Over Botched 'Madden 25' Avatar
Although EA's NFL Madden franchise has incorporated plenty of players' faces scanned into their game, many of which look quite accurate, they haven't gotten around to putting realistic faces to match every player.
Among those yet to receive that treatment is New York Jets running back Breece Hall. Hall's Madden character looks absolutely nothing like him, resembling more of an elderly gentleman with a dangerously receding hairline than the 23-year-old.
Unfortunately for Hall, the botched Madden avatar led to teammate Sauce Gardner having some fun at his expense on social media. Gardner uploaded a side-by-side comparison of Hall's face in real life to that of the video game.
Hopefully, for Hall's sake, the public roasting of his avatar by Gardner will catch the attention of EA. Even if they're unable to get him in for a proper face scan, they could at least give him an update to get his model closer to his actual appearance.
For now, those who try to play as Hall and the Jets in Madden 25 may just hope the running back keeps his helmet on at all times in order to preserve the illusion that the player sporting No. 20 in New York even scarcely resembles the star running back.