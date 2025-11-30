Sauce Gardner Questionable to Return in Colts-Texans Game With Calf Injury
Colts star cornerback Sauce Gardner appeared to suffer a left leg injury early in Sunday's game against the Texans and immediately headed back to the locker room.
Gardner hurt his calf on a non-contact play after attempting to defend during the Texans’ second offensive snap.
Medical staff helped Gardner off the field as he appeared to not be able to put weight on his left foot in order to walk himself off the field. Gardner was then taken to the locker room for further evaluation. He is questionable to return with a calf injury.
The CBS broadcast dissected the non-contact injury that led to Gardner’s departure. Analyst J.J. Watt notes that there isn’t a specific moment where the cornerback appears to suffer the injury, but Gardner walked off “gingerly” from the injury.
This injury is definitely a concern for the Colts moving forward. There’s a chance the team won’t provide an update until after the game on Sunday, that is if Gardner does not make a return to the field.
Gardner was just acquired by Indianapolis on Nov. 4 in a trade with the Jets, where he spent the first three and a half seasons of his career. Sunday marked Gardner’s third game with the Colts. Through two games, the cornerback registered 13 tackles to bring his season total to 33.