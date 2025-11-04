SI

Sauce Gardner Shares Sad Five-Word Message After Blockbuster Trade to Colts

Kristen Wong

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was traded to the Colts in a blockbuster deal before the NFL trade deadline.
In one of the most shocking deadline day deals, the Jets traded star cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

It's no secret that the 1-7 Jets look like sellers ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline, but it was rather stunning to see the organization deal arguably their biggest franchise star just months after making Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. The Colts are sending their first-round picks in 2026 and '27 plus wide receiver Adonai Mitchell in return for Gardner.

In the aftermath of the trade, Gardner shared a simple and sad message on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"New York it's been real," Gardner wrote, adding a green heart.

Gardner, 25, was in the middle of his fourth season with the Jets and earned back-to-back All-Pro nods in his first two years in New York. Despite a middling start to his 2025 campaign, he'll now take his defensive talents to the secondary-needy Colts, who currently lead the AFC with a 7-2 record.

As for the Jets, a team that once boasted one of the league's most fearsome cornerback duos in Gardner and D.J. Reed (who walked in free agency last offseason) are now severely handicapped in their defensive backfield. With the Jets' underperforming offense still struggling to find any consistent rhythm through nine weeks of the season, this could end up being a very, very long year for Gang Green.

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

