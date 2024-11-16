SI

Sauce Gardner Seemed So Annoyed Over Jets Interim HC's Tackling How-To Presentation

Gardner and the Jets missed 20 tackles against the Cardinals.

Josh Wilson

The New York Jets missed 20 tackles last week in a 31-6 drubbing at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. After the game, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich lamented the team's tackling and vowed a week where the Jets would get back to defensive fundamentals.

"We've got to wrap, we've got to get population to the ball. The core foundation of this game from a defensive perspective, we've got to get back to that," Ulbrich said in his postgame press conference.

That "get back to the basics" approach included a how-to session on tackling for the Jets defense.

Defensive back Sauce Gardner, who struggled on some plays last week, did not seem pleased over the root fundamental presentation.

"We know how to tackle. We know how to tackle. We gotta make the tackles. That’s really it. We've been doing it. We really don’t need no presentation. I know where he’s coming from when he did it but us as professional athletes, we gotta be able to make tackles, me included for sure," Gardner said.

A tackling presentation for pro athletes might seem like a waste of time, but when your missed tackles reach more than triple your team's total score, something has to change.

The Jets face the Colts at home next. Indianapolis has dropped three straight.

