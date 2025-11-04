SI

NFL World Reacts to Jets Shockingly Trading Sauce Gardner to Colts

The Jets are sending All-Pro corner Sauce Gardner to the Colts after extending him this summer.

Eva Geitheim

The Jets shockingly decided to trade Sauce Gardner to the Colts on Tuesday.
The Jets shockingly decided to trade Sauce Gardner to the Colts on Tuesday. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The first blockbuster of the 2025 NFL trade deadline is here.

On Tuesday, the Jets stunningly decided to trade two-time first team All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts in exchange for two first-round picks and wide receiver AD Mitchell, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

After starting the season 1-7, the Jets were expected to be sellers at the deadline this year. Trading Gardner, a star cornerback and young building block on the team, was not expected—especially after they recently signed him to a four-year, $120 million extension that made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Now Gardner heads to a Colts team that has been one of the biggest surprises of the season, and will boost their chances at contending by bringing a top cornerback to the team.

After the surprising trade, here’s a look at some of the top reactions from across the NFL.

