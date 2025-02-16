SI

Scott Hanson Had NFL Fans Freaking Out With Ominous Post About His 'RedZone' Future

Sundays without Scott just can't happen.

Andy Nesbitt

Scott Hanson has been the "NFL RedZone" host since 2009.
Scott Hanson has been the "NFL RedZone" host since 2009. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Scott Hanson has become synonymous with football Sundays ever since he became the host of NFL RedZone back in 2009. But those days could be coming to an end soon as there have been recent reports about how Hanson could be leaving NFL Network for a larger role with NBC.

Hanson, who worked with NBC during the Paris Olympics last summer, kind of addressed the rumors on Sunday when he tweeted about there not being any football on TV.

"1st Sunday with no football … I’m right there with ya. (& I know some of you want me to talk about those other things floating around out there. I will in time. Just please know: *I love our Sundays together*! And I’ll always serve you to the best of my ability - no matter what.) Appreciate you all! Much love."

That rather ominous message had fans freaking out:

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL