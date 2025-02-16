Scott Hanson Had NFL Fans Freaking Out With Ominous Post About His 'RedZone' Future
Scott Hanson has become synonymous with football Sundays ever since he became the host of NFL RedZone back in 2009. But those days could be coming to an end soon as there have been recent reports about how Hanson could be leaving NFL Network for a larger role with NBC.
Hanson, who worked with NBC during the Paris Olympics last summer, kind of addressed the rumors on Sunday when he tweeted about there not being any football on TV.
"1st Sunday with no football … I’m right there with ya. (& I know some of you want me to talk about those other things floating around out there. I will in time. Just please know: *I love our Sundays together*! And I’ll always serve you to the best of my ability - no matter what.) Appreciate you all! Much love."
That rather ominous message had fans freaking out: