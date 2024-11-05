Seahawks Remain Firm in Stance on DK Metcalf Trade Talks
DK Metcalf will remain with the Seattle Seahawks after rumors circulated that the receiver could possibly be traded before the deadline on Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Metcalf has spent nearly six NFL seasons in Seattle, and that won't be changing any time soon. He is currently under contract to remain with the Seahawks through the 2025 season.
The team tied to Metcalf in these rumors that slid under the radar on Monday was the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh is still looking for a potential new receiver, but Metcalf won't be the one joining their squad. Coach Mike Tomlin didn't confirm whether the Steelers were making calls to the Seahawks regarding Metcalf.
Metcalf has missed the Seahawks' last two contests as he suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain in Week 7. It's unknown when he's expected to make his return, but the Seahawks are on bye week.
Through seven games this season, Metcalf has caught 35 passes on 61 targets for 568 yards and three touchdowns.