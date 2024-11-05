SI

Seahawks Remain Firm in Stance on DK Metcalf Trade Talks

Rumors circulated ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline that Metcalf could be traded away.

Madison Williams

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf runs with the ball.
Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf runs with the ball. / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

DK Metcalf will remain with the Seattle Seahawks after rumors circulated that the receiver could possibly be traded before the deadline on Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Metcalf has spent nearly six NFL seasons in Seattle, and that won't be changing any time soon. He is currently under contract to remain with the Seahawks through the 2025 season.

The team tied to Metcalf in these rumors that slid under the radar on Monday was the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh is still looking for a potential new receiver, but Metcalf won't be the one joining their squad. Coach Mike Tomlin didn't confirm whether the Steelers were making calls to the Seahawks regarding Metcalf.

Metcalf has missed the Seahawks' last two contests as he suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain in Week 7. It's unknown when he's expected to make his return, but the Seahawks are on bye week.

Through seven games this season, Metcalf has caught 35 passes on 61 targets for 568 yards and three touchdowns.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL