Seahawks' Latest Signing Takes Aaron Rodgers' Title of Oldest Player in NFL
Aaron Rodgers is officially dethroned as the oldest player currently playing in the NFL.
The Seattle Seahawks re-signed offensive tackle Jason Peters on Tuesday after he played for them in 2023. At 42 years old, he is now the oldest active NFL player this season. Rodgers will turn 41 on Dec. 2.
Peters is also the only player remaining from the 2004 NFL draft. He went undrafted that year, but was later signed by the Buffalo Bills. Some notable players drafted in 2004 are Eli Manning, Larry Fitzgerald, Phillip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero pointed out.
The 2024 season will mark Peters's 21st NFL season. He spent the majority of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles for 11 seasons. He was part of the Super Bowl LII winning team.
Peters is joining the Seahawks' practice squad for now. The Seahawks placed offensive tackle George Fant on the injured reserve list back on Sept. 21.