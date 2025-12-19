Seahawks LB Says Team Noticed All the Laughing Rams Were Doing While Leading Late
The Seattle Seahawks rallied back from a 16-point fourth quarter deficit to force overtime and then eventually stun the Los Angeles Rams with a two-point conversion to assert their control of the NFC West and, potentially, the NFC's top seed. Barring something even crazier over the next three weekends, the thriller will likely go down as the league's game of the year—even after it didn't look like much of a game at all until Seattle flipped the switch back on in the fourth quarter.
Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones revealed in a fired-up postgame interview that some of the Rams players were out there laughing while they enjoyed a 30-14 advantage. And Jones was none too happy about it.
"They went to laughing in our face and they thought this s--- was over with," he said. "Excuse my language. They thought it was over with. But around here we play until the last snap, last whistle."
Jones was asked about all the levity Los Angeles was experienced by the media in a quieter setting.
"It's disrespectful as a defense," he said. "Disrespectful to the game. There's too much time left on the clock for you to be thinking it's over. I won't put no names on it but they know and we won.
Jones also confirmed that the Rams "were talking" out there.
Look, Seattle won the game and their spirited rally will likely be the most crucial thing that sets them up for homefield advantage until the Super Bowl. But it should be said that a lot of football teams have a good time when they are up by 16 points late and occasionally a mirth-filled moment happens behind those facemasks.
Jones did a great job in providing Rams coach Sean McVay with some talking points because that type of meltdown cannot happen during the postseason without more dramatic fallout. Of course, McVay also has his hands full with other things to address so maybe the laughing isn't a big deal at all.
Seattle sure thought so, though.