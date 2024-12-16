Pensive, Emotionless Seahawks Mascot Perfectly Summed Up Bad Night in Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks were not having a good night Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, coming out of halftime in a 20-3 hole. To make matters worse, starting quarterback Geno Smith went out with injury, thrusting backup Sam Howell into a bad situation.
As Seattle prepared to punt from its own endzone, mascot Blitz was caught on NBC's cameras, hand tapping his beak as he pensively thought about what had gone wrong for his squad in their home nest.
NBC's Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico mused about how the normally excitable mascot had been deflated by the Sunday night performance.
They're right, Blitz's stated purpose on the Seahawks website is to, "make sure Lumen Field is the loudest, most exciting stadium in the NFL." An uncharacteristic Seahawks performance was met with an uncharacteristic reaction from Blitz.
Shortly after, the Seahawks forced Josh Jacobs to fumble the ball, and Seattle gamed a really solid pair of blocks for Zach Charbonnet to get into the end zone, closing the deficit to just 10 after the extra point attempt.
Maybe that deep thought got some things going after all.