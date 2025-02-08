Seahawks' Mike MacDonald Expresses Support for QB Geno Smith Ahead of Offseason
Next to the phrase "late bloomer" in the dictionary should sit a picture of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith—a first-time Pro Bowler at 32 in 2022 after a 30-touchdown season.
Smith followed up one of the most feel-good NFL stories in recent years with another Pro Bowl berth in 2023, but regressed a bit in '24. Now, the Seahawks are at a crossroads in year two under coach Mike MacDonald.
Responding to questions surrounding Smith's future with the franchise, MacDonald told Aaron Levine of KCPQ-TV in Tacoma, Wash. that he had faith in his signal-caller.
"Geno is our quarterback," MacDonald said succinctly.
Smith threw 21 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in '24; Seattle went 10–7 but missed the playoffs. The West Virginia product is due to become a free agent after the 2025 season.
"It's pretty obvious this guy is a heck of a quarterback. He's our quarterback. We love him. Can't wait to go to work with him," MacDonald said. "We can win a championship with Geno Smith. We really believe that and can't wait to get back to work with him."