Seahawks' Mike MacDonald Expresses Support for QB Geno Smith Ahead of Offseason

The quarterback regressed a bit after the two best years of his career.

Patrick Andres

Mike MacDonald after the Seahawks' 27–24 loss to the Vikings on Dec. 22, 2024.
Mike MacDonald after the Seahawks' 27–24 loss to the Vikings on Dec. 22, 2024. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Next to the phrase "late bloomer" in the dictionary should sit a picture of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith—a first-time Pro Bowler at 32 in 2022 after a 30-touchdown season.

Smith followed up one of the most feel-good NFL stories in recent years with another Pro Bowl berth in 2023, but regressed a bit in '24. Now, the Seahawks are at a crossroads in year two under coach Mike MacDonald.

Responding to questions surrounding Smith's future with the franchise, MacDonald told Aaron Levine of KCPQ-TV in Tacoma, Wash. that he had faith in his signal-caller.

"Geno is our quarterback," MacDonald said succinctly.

Smith threw 21 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in '24; Seattle went 10–7 but missed the playoffs. The West Virginia product is due to become a free agent after the 2025 season.

"It's pretty obvious this guy is a heck of a quarterback. He's our quarterback. We love him. Can't wait to go to work with him," MacDonald said. "We can win a championship with Geno Smith. We really believe that and can't wait to get back to work with him."

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

