Seahawks Could Move Two Games Due to Mariners Conflicts
It's not often that the Mariners and Seahawks conflict in October—but this year is different.
Thanks to the Mariners' first American League West Division title since 2001, the Seahawks may have to move two games, according to a Saturday evening report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Per Schefter, the Seahawks have home games against the Buccaneers on Oct. 5 and the Texans on Oct. 20 that could conflict with the ALDS and ALCS, respectively—should the Mariners get that far. In the event of a conflict, the Seahawks may have to adjust their kickoffs.
Why is this a problem?
"The infrastructure of the area surrounding the Mariners' T-Mobile Park and the Seahawks' Lumen Field—which are practically next door to each other, a mere one-tenth of a mile apart—is not designed to support two games played at the same time and would create logistical issues that include a chaotic traffic situation along with overcrowding," Schefter wrote.
The last time the Mariners won a division title in '01, the Seahawks were in the middle of a two-year stint at Husky Stadium—home of Washington football—while Lumen Field was being built.