Seahawks Prank Rookie Byron Murphy II With Fake $155K Dinner Tab

The defensive tackle was absolutely stunned looking at the bill.

Tom Dierberger

In 13 games this season, Murphy has registered 36 tackles, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.
For a brief moment Thursday night, Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive lineman Byron Murphy II thought he needed to pick up a side gig.

Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and a few teammates pranked Murphy at a team dinner by handing him the bill to cover, as is tradition in NFL circles. The bill read a grand total of $155,788.77—and included a gratuity charge of nearly $23,000.

Murphy, the No. 16 pick by Seattle in the 2024 NFL draft, looked absolutely stunned when getting his first glance at the bill.

Of course, it was all a prank. The final bill didn't add up to $155,788.77. But per Nwosu's Instagram story, the actual bill came in at a healthy $38,015.82—still no walk in the park.

Among the highlights on the bill included eight shots of D'Usse 1969 scotch for $1,200 apiece, $8,050 worth of Louis XIII brandy, and, incredibly, a glass of Sprite for $4. The final gratuity charge was just over $6,300.

Murphy, 22, is in the first year of his four-year rookie contract worth $16 million. He'll make just under $3 million this season, and his paycheck will grow each year until he's owed $5.1 million in 2027. Like any other first-round pick, the Seahawks will have the chance to exercise Murphy's fifth-year contract option.

Murphy and Seattle will wrap up the 2024 NFL season with a road matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The rookie's wallet might feel a bit lighter walking around in Los Angeles after taking care of the dinner bill on Thursday night.

