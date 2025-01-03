Seahawks Prank Rookie Byron Murphy II With Fake $155K Dinner Tab
For a brief moment Thursday night, Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive lineman Byron Murphy II thought he needed to pick up a side gig.
Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and a few teammates pranked Murphy at a team dinner by handing him the bill to cover, as is tradition in NFL circles. The bill read a grand total of $155,788.77—and included a gratuity charge of nearly $23,000.
Murphy, the No. 16 pick by Seattle in the 2024 NFL draft, looked absolutely stunned when getting his first glance at the bill.
Of course, it was all a prank. The final bill didn't add up to $155,788.77. But per Nwosu's Instagram story, the actual bill came in at a healthy $38,015.82—still no walk in the park.
Among the highlights on the bill included eight shots of D'Usse 1969 scotch for $1,200 apiece, $8,050 worth of Louis XIII brandy, and, incredibly, a glass of Sprite for $4. The final gratuity charge was just over $6,300.
Murphy, 22, is in the first year of his four-year rookie contract worth $16 million. He'll make just under $3 million this season, and his paycheck will grow each year until he's owed $5.1 million in 2027. Like any other first-round pick, the Seahawks will have the chance to exercise Murphy's fifth-year contract option.
Murphy and Seattle will wrap up the 2024 NFL season with a road matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The rookie's wallet might feel a bit lighter walking around in Los Angeles after taking care of the dinner bill on Thursday night.