Seahawks Teammates Seen Fighting Each Other in Heated Sideline Moment vs. Bills
The Seattle Seahawks got off to a sluggish start against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, falling behind 14-3 in the first half of play at Lumen Field. To make matters worse, things got heated on the team's sideline to the point two players got into a fight.
Cameras caught defensive lineman Jarran Reed getting into it with linebacker Derick Hall. Hall pointed at Reed in the midst of a heated conversation about something before Reed rushed his teammate and grabbed his facemask. The two had to be separated by the rest of the roster.
As Tom Brady can be heard noting over the video above, even teammates get into it with each other at times. But this is another level of angry that signifies not all is well.
It's hard to say exactly what sparked the confrontation. However, shortly before this, Hall made a pretty bad decision by hitting Josh Allen very late on a big third down, which offset an illegal shift penalty on Buffalo. It was noted by reporters in attendance that Reed was "all over" Hall for the mistake.
Not all is well in Seattle. Perhaps a better effort in the second half that flips the scoreboard will calm everyone down.