SI

Seahawks Teammates Seen Fighting Each Other in Heated Sideline Moment vs. Bills

Things got tense on the sideline in Seattle.

Liam McKeone

The Seahawks had a tough first half against the Bills
The Seahawks had a tough first half against the Bills / NFL on FO
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks got off to a sluggish start against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, falling behind 14-3 in the first half of play at Lumen Field. To make matters worse, things got heated on the team's sideline to the point two players got into a fight.

Cameras caught defensive lineman Jarran Reed getting into it with linebacker Derick Hall. Hall pointed at Reed in the midst of a heated conversation about something before Reed rushed his teammate and grabbed his facemask. The two had to be separated by the rest of the roster.

As Tom Brady can be heard noting over the video above, even teammates get into it with each other at times. But this is another level of angry that signifies not all is well.

It's hard to say exactly what sparked the confrontation. However, shortly before this, Hall made a pretty bad decision by hitting Josh Allen very late on a big third down, which offset an illegal shift penalty on Buffalo. It was noted by reporters in attendance that Reed was "all over" Hall for the mistake.

Not all is well in Seattle. Perhaps a better effort in the second half that flips the scoreboard will calm everyone down.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL