Seahawks to Wear Stunning 90s-Era Throwbacks in Week 1 vs. Broncos
The Seattle Seahawks won't be wearing their typical 2024 uniforms out the gate this season. Instead, during their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 8 in the first week of the NFL season, the organization will be throwing it back to the 1990s with their uniform choice.
Geno Smith and Co. will be donning the uniforms the Seahawks wore throughout the '90s, paying tribute to the team's style prior to its 2002 redesign. Seattle wore these uniforms from 1976-2001 before the uniforms were reworked.
The team initially brought the uniforms back last season and wore them for a matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 at Lumen Field. The return of the throwback jerseys came after the NFL approved a new rule enabling teams to use alternate helmets alongside their alternate uniforms.
The team plans to wear the 90s era jerseys in Week 1 against Denver and again in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers for Thursday Night Football. Both games will take place at home at Lumen Field.