Seahawks Training Camp Takeaways: Mike Macdonald Ushers in New Era

The first-time head coach isn't reinventing the wheel and undoing the culture instilled in the franchise by Pete Carroll, but is already molding the team in his own vision.

Albert Breer

New Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald signs autographs after training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
New Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald signs autographs after training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
SEATTLE —The music is a little softer, the teaching is a little more deliberate, but not everything has changed here as Mike Macdonald takes the seat Pete Carroll held for 14 years. The Seahawks still want to be physical, fast and smart. Here’s the rest of what I took from my day with them …

• I had a good long talk with Geno Smith today—and I can tell you his new coaches are pretty happy with where he is. He’s been challenged to exert himself as a leader a little more, and he’s done that. And he’s impressed those who came in here during the winter with his mindset, his preparation and, of course, his arm talent. The receiver talent, and how it’ll fit what new OC Ryan Grubb is trying to do, won’t hurt either. In fact, the guys on hand can slide right into roles that Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk played for Grubb across town with the Washington Huskies last year. DK Metcalf would be the X (Odunze), Jaxon Smith-Njigba the H (McMillan) and Tyler Lockett the Z (Polk). All three are off to good starts this summer.

• Charles Cross has the look of a guy who could ascend to an All-Pro level, and carrying that at left tackle is a good place for any offensive line to start. But there are real questions on what the team will do at the interior spots that need to be sorted through in the coming weeks. Veteran Laken Tomlinson likely locks in one guard spot. Second-year man Anthony Bradford has the talent to be a pillar at the other one, but will have to hold off McClendon Curtis. And Nick Harris and Olu Oluwatimi are battling to be the starting center. How those battles shake out looms as a swing factor for the offense.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III
Walker has totaled 2,379 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns over his first two years with Seattle. / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

• Kenneth Walker III was the star of Monday’s practice, the first one in full pads, and it reflected the sort of spring and summer he’s had. To the new staff, he looks like the kind of back you can play on all three downs, and build a running game around. And Zach Charbonnet gives the team some depth behind him.

• Defensively, how the interior defensive line situation sorts out should be pivotal. First-rounder Byron Murphy Ii’s talent is apparent. He’s also impressed with his approach and work ethic, and looks like a good long-term bet to play the role that Justin Madubuike did for Macdonald as the 3-technique in Baltimore (though Murphy’s game may look a little more like longtime Atlanta Falcon Grady Jarrett’s). The team also has accomplished vets Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins at the position. How they all fit together, and in particular who plays the nose, will be something to watch over the next month.

• Finally, while the team still needs to address its corner depth, both Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen are having really nice offseasons. The former has impressed with competitiveness, edge and work ethic that has raised the bar for his teammates—it wouldn’t be a shocker to see the second-year man named a captain. And seeing how he showed up in shape—with a good mentality and with more poise than in the past—those here are encouraged the wildly talented Woolen will bounce back from a shaky 2023 campaign.

