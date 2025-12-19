Seahawks Convert Wildest 2-Point Conversion You Will Ever See Thanks to Replay Assist
Things are getting nuts in Seattle.
After the Rams took a 30–14, two-score lead over the Seahawks on Thursday night with less than a quarter to go, Seattle has since come back to tie the game, 30–30, thanks to two straight touchdowns and two two-point conversions—the second of which is among the craziest you will see in NFL history.
While attempting to complete a pass to running back Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold saw his pass tipped by L.A. defender Kobie Turner. What initially appeared to be a dead ball was instead recovered by Charbonnet, and after further review via the NFL’s Replay Assist, it was determined that Darnold's throw was backwards—therefore a fumble—and subsequently recovered for a successful two-point try in the end zone.
Check out the wild sequence here:
Here’s the referees explanation of why the play was overturned:
You see something new every day in the NFL.