Seahawks Convert Wildest 2-Point Conversion You Will Ever See Thanks to Replay Assist

This was wild.

Mike Kadlick

This somehow turned into a two-point conversion.
This somehow turned into a two-point conversion.
Things are getting nuts in Seattle.

After the Rams took a 30–14, two-score lead over the Seahawks on Thursday night with less than a quarter to go, Seattle has since come back to tie the game, 30–30, thanks to two straight touchdowns and two two-point conversions—the second of which is among the craziest you will see in NFL history.

While attempting to complete a pass to running back Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold saw his pass tipped by L.A. defender Kobie Turner. What initially appeared to be a dead ball was instead recovered by Charbonnet, and after further review via the NFL’s Replay Assist, it was determined that Darnold's throw was backwards—therefore a fumble—and subsequently recovered for a successful two-point try in the end zone.

Check out the wild sequence here:

Here’s the referees explanation of why the play was overturned:

You see something new every day in the NFL.

