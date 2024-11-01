SI

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Ruled Out for Sunday's Game vs. Rams

Metcalf will miss Sunday's game with his MCL sprain, and will have an extra week of rest heading into a bye.

Seattle Seahawks wider receiver DK Metcalf will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams due to his MCL sprain.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams due to his MCL sprain in his knee, according to multiple reports. The Seahawks are on bye in Week 10, and Metcalf will have a chance to return to action in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Metcalf injured his MCL after he was hit in midair by Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons two weeks ago. He left the game and did not return, and sat out last Sunday's 31–10 loss at home to the Buffalo Bills.

In seven games this season for the Seahawks, Metcalf has caught 35 passes for 568 yards and three touchdowns, while averaging 16.2 yards per reception.

With Metcalf remaining out of the lineup, veteran Jake Bobo will continue to play a heightened role in Seattle's passing game.

The Seahawks (4–4) host the Rams (3–4) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

