Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Ruled Out for Sunday's Game vs. Rams
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams due to his MCL sprain in his knee, according to multiple reports. The Seahawks are on bye in Week 10, and Metcalf will have a chance to return to action in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Metcalf injured his MCL after he was hit in midair by Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons two weeks ago. He left the game and did not return, and sat out last Sunday's 31–10 loss at home to the Buffalo Bills.
In seven games this season for the Seahawks, Metcalf has caught 35 passes for 568 yards and three touchdowns, while averaging 16.2 yards per reception.
With Metcalf remaining out of the lineup, veteran Jake Bobo will continue to play a heightened role in Seattle's passing game.
The Seahawks (4–4) host the Rams (3–4) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.