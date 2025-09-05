Analyst sees ‘question marks’ for Seahawks at linebacker as problematic vs. 49ers
Vic Tafur of The Athletic gave out his Week 1 picks on Thursday. He’s off to a 1-0 start as the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles came away with a 24-20 win over the visiting Dallas Cowboys. So what are his feelings on another divisional showdown, this one in the Pacific Northwest? Tafur has the favored San Francisco 49ers winning their fourth straight game at Seattle, with this explanation.
“Brock Purdy is 3-0 in Seattle, and the 49ers know old friend Sam Darnold well enough to keep him in check. Though they very well might establish the run against a rebuilt 49ers defense, the Seahawks have a new offensive coordinator, a new quarterback and some question marks at linebacker. They should come up short against Purdy, George Kittle and a re-born Christian McCaffrey.”
Seahawks’ defense could have some problems vs. the 49ers on Sunday
Perhaps Tafur is referring to Tyrice Knight, but he appears to be a go this weekend. “Knight, who was sidelined for part of training camp with a knee injury and a separate undisclosed medical issue,” stated Cameron Van Til of Seattle Sports, "wasn’t among the five players listed on Seattle’s mandatory practice report for Wednesday.”
The other linebacker worth mentioning is pass-rusher Uchenna Nwosu. Van Til stated that the edge rusher “was listed as a limited participant as he continues to work back from offseason knee surgery.” As for his status, head coach Mike Macdonald stated earlier this week that “we’ll just kind of let Uchenna’s situation play itself out right now." On Friday afternoon, Macdonald ruled Nwosu out for Sunday's game.
When last these teams met, the Seahawks snapped a six-game overall losing streak in this series with a 20-17 come-from-behind win at San Francisco in Week 11 this past season. The last time the ‘Hawks managed back-to-back victories in this rivakry is when Carroll’s club swept the Niners in 2021.
