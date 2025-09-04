Julian Love on how Sam Darnold is helping make the Seahawks' defense better
You'd be hard-pressed to find a national NFL analyst who believes Sam Darnold can repeat what he did last year with the Minnesota Vikings now that he's with the Seattle Seahawks. Darnold has his cheerleaders here and there, but they're few and far between compared to the ocean of analysts who are doubting that his big break-through is sustainable.
Seattle fans should take heart, though. Being wrong never goes out of style and what really matters is how Darnold approaches this new challenge while building on what he learned last season. The good news is that Darnold's teammates recognize a baller when they see one.
Here's what star safety Julian Love had to say about how Darnold is helping make the Seahawks' defense better, according to Mike Dugar at The Athletic.
Julian Love on Seahawks QB Sam Darnold
“He goes through his progressions, his reads, he’s keying every defensive person’s alignment... He’s been around the block so long that you have to play true, and you have to just play within yourself. It’s great because Coby (Bryant) and I, and the guys in secondary, can self-scout almost because we see what Sam’s saying, what he’s seeing from us. He’s helping us to be better.”
Darnold's numbers last season did dip under pressure - but far too much is being made of this dynamic when it's also true of every other quarterback in the sport. Darnold did excel in two other key areas: throwing deep - where he was more prolific and productive than any other NFL starter - and in clutch situations, where he was also better than any QB in the league.
One thing that should carry over from Minnesota to Seattle that will help Darnold continue to grow is practicing against an elite defense everyday. The Vikings finished last season fifth in scoring defense, while the Seahawks were performing at a top-five level from the bye week on.
Darnold will face a great challenge right out of the gate against the San Francisco 49ers, who have Robert Saleh calling their defense once again. If he can thrive against the Niners, it should put to rest any doubts about what he can accomplish in Seattle. If not, it's still only one game in a long season with plenty of time to adjust and grow.
