Seahawks may face 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey in Week 1 after all
One day after star San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was listed as a limited participant in practice, he appeared to be full go during warm-ups on Friday, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur.
McCaffrey is reportedly dealing with a calf issue that could hold him out of the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. However, if he continues to trend toward being a full participant in practice, the Seahawks might have a more difficult game plan on their hands.
In six career games against the Seahawks (four with the 49ers), McCaffrey has averaged 19.3 rushing attempts per game for 109.7 yards (5.7 yards per carry). He also has six rushing touchdowns against Seattle, with two multi-touchdown games.
McCaffrey, in addition to his rushing, has averaged 5.8 receptions for 48.3 receiving yards per game against the Seahawks, also adding one touchdown. In short, it hasn't been easy for Seattle to deal with him during his eight-year NFL career.
If McCaffrey can't play on Sunday, San Francisco will likely turn to Brian Robinson Jr., whom the team traded for on Aug. 24. Robinson was productive in three seasons with the Washington Commanders, totaling three seasons with at least 733 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In 2024, Robinson rushed 187 times for 799 yards and eight touchdowns.
Robinson would still be a quality rushing option for San Francisco. McCaffrey played in just four games in 2024, which is why the team added depth behind him. Either way, the 49ers will always be a tough assignment for the Seahawks in their heated rivalry.
