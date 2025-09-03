Seahawks provide classy gesture to released practice squad players
One day after reshuffling their practice squad, the Seattle Seahawks completely reversed the moves that they made. On the surface, it looks strange and pointless. However, there may be more to it than meets the eye.
The Seahawks re-signed rookie seventh-round running back Damien Martinez, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles and offensive tackle Amari Kight to the practice squad on Wednesday after releasing them on Tuesday.
Seattle also released 2024 sixth-round guard Sataoa Laumea and undrafted rookies Jalan Gaines and Anthony Campbell.
Shortly after Seattle released the same players it just re-signed yesterday, ESPN's Brady Henderson reported that the team already planned to bring them back. Thus, with that plan in place, it appeared the team may have been trying to do Laumea, Gaines and Campbell a solid by getting them paid for the week.
Essentially, by making the moves and undoing them the next day, the Seahawks would be providing those three players a minimum of $13,000, per Henderson.
As Henderson stated, it's a nice gesture from the Seahawks towards three players who essentially spent the entire offseason with the team. Laumea also started six games for Seattle last season at right guard while Anthony Bradford was on injured reserve.
Laumea, now that he's been let go a third time in the last week-and-change, may not return to the practice squad. Gaines and Campbell will also now begin the search for new teams now that they've been released a second time.
The return of Martinez shows that the coaching staff still has faith in their seventh-round selection, and he joins undrafted rookie Jacardia Wright as the only two running backs on Seattle's practice squad. Wright, however, still appears to be the clear-cut fourth rusher if the Seahawks needed to elevate one on game day.
