Seahawks legend Richard Sherman shares surprising prediction for NFC West

“It’s between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers.” – Richard Sherman 👀



Sherm’s NFC West pick? Seattle & San Fran both win 11 games… but he’s riding with the Seahawks to take the division 🏆



Who YOU got? #NFL #Seahawks #49ers #RichardShermanPodcast pic.twitter.com/iWessYLXSI