Seahawks legend Richard Sherman shares surprising prediction for NFC West

Seattle legend and future Hall of Famer Richard Sherman is picking his former Seahawks to win the NFC West division.

Richie Whitt

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) against the Arizona Cardinals in 2017
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) against the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Leave it to Richard Sherman to have the Seattle Seahawks' back covered.

While most NFL analysts are throwing a wet blanket on everything from the Seahawks' overall chances to their players' Fantasy Football pizzazz, Sherman is making a bold prediction that surely the 12s will embrace.

One of the greatest defensive players of his era and a likely Class of 2027 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sherman took to his podcast this week to project the Seahawks winning the NFC West. And he bases a lot of his pick on the outcome of Sunday afternoon's season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field.

Sherman thinks both the Seahawks and Niners will finish 11-6, with Seattle taking the division via tiebreaker.

"i don't know how Matthew Stafford's back is gonna throughout the whole season, and that's going to keep the Rams second or third. They're not going to win it," Sherman said. "It's between the Seahawks and 49ers. I think the first game will determine a lot. I think Seattle wins the division in a tie record-wise. I think they have enough talent to make the jump."

Sherman, the shut-down cornerback who helped lead the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and their only championship in 2013, played seven of his 11 NFL seasons in Seattle. He led the league in interceptions and passes defenses while being named to the 2010s All-Decade Team. Though he also played three seasons for the Niners, it's not surprising Sherman is pulling for his "home" team.

"If San Francisco wins 13 games nobody would be that surprised but if Seattle wins 13 games people will be like 'Oh my God, we were so wrong'.," Sherman said. "But I see the Seahawks a lot better than everybody else does. If they only get eight wins, I don't know nothing and I need to stop this."

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) exchange words with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman in 2019
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) exchange words with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman in 2019 / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.