Seahawks looking to shed narrative of 49ers Brock Purdy in Divisional Round

This 2025 NFL Season has been all about taking the next big step and shedding down narratives for the Seattle Seahawks (14-3). The Seahawks became NFC West Divisional champs, got the NFC’s No. 1 seed, and quarterback Sam Darnold showed he can win big games under pressure.

This Saturday, the Seahawks will have another narrative to shed as they get ready to host the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. The 49ers haven’t taken one step back from playoff contention in the past few years, despite bad luck with injuries.

While much of the success can be attributed to head coach Kyle Shanahan, a great portion can be attributed to the surprising gem they’ve uncovered with quarterback Purdy.

He has helped lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance and a 35-17 record as a starter in the regular season and playoffs. Purdy had achieved great success as a starter versus the Seahawks. He is 5-2 versus the Seahawks, including an undefeated 4-0 when playing in Seattle.

Purdy has definitely been undervalued as an NFL Draft prospect to find his way as Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft. In the four games in Seattle, Purdy has thrown for a completion percentage of 68.9%, 958 yards, eight touchdowns, a quarterback rating of 105, and has only taken three sacks, according to StatMuse.

Purdy has been surprisingly better against the Seahawks’ defense, coached by head coach Mike Macdonald and Aden Durde. In the road games versus Seattle last season and in Week 1 this season, Purdy threw for a completion percentage of 69.8%, 532 yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions, a quarterback rating of 108.7, and only took one sack.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) rushes the ball past Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) during the first half at Levi's Stadium.

The Seahawks did give Purdy one of the worst games of his career in the 13-3 Seahawks Week 18 road win. There is a great chance the Seahawks can do it again against a more injured 49ers team than the last time they played, but it feels like Purdy plays better on the road.

This is the playoffs where everything has to go for a team to win. Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen bounced back from a disastrous Week 1 performance versus the 49ers by playing solidly in Week 18. He must be able to do it again. He, along with the rest of the talented Seahawks secondary, must ensure they don’t get the deep passing game going with wide receiver Jauan Jennings and Demarcus Robinson.

The 49ers will be without their star tight end, George Kittle, on Saturday after tearing his Achilles tendon in Saturday’s 23-19 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles. This is where Purdy and the 49ers will rely on dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey more, but he was suppressed significantly in Week 18 in both the run and passing game. Macdonald and his defense will have to do it again.

It might feel like either the Seahawks have undervalued Purdy in the past, or they were so focused on the multiple weapons they had that they couldn’t hold him down. The Seahawks have the blueprints and the elite defensive players to limit Purdy for the second time in three weeks. The Seahawks also have a loud 12th man in the fans, starving for their first Super Bowl in over a decade.

Seattle will have a great chance to move on to the NFC Championship if it can make sure Purdy doesn’t play like Superman, as he normally does in Lumen Field.

