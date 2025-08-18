Seahawks’ veteran pass rusher takes next step in return to field
The Seattle Seahawks enjoyed a good offseason and are in the midst of an impressive summer. On Friday night vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Macdonald’s club came away with a 33-16 win that was highlighted by a defensive performance that saw the defending AFC champions limited to 156 total yards.
Seattle’s defense got some more good news on Sunday as seven-year pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu passed his physical.
“Nwosu, who battled multiple injuries last season,” explained John Boyle of Seahawks.com, “had offseason knee surgery that general manager and president of football operations John Schneider referred to earlier this offseason as “a little cleanup of some sort…It was nothing major, but he had to get some stuff cleaned up.”
“Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has not put a timeline on Nwosu’s return during training camp,” added Boyle, “but has consistently praised the work the veteran pass rusher is putting in throughout the rehab process.”
“No update on Chenna, but he’s kicking butt,” said Macdonald (via Boyle) last week. “Matter of fact, he’s going so hard that we’ve got to slow him down.”
A healthy Uchenna Nwosu would be boost to Seahawks’ pass rush
A second-round pick from USC by the Chargers in 2018, Nwosu spent four seasons with the Bolts. He totaled 15.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception over that span. He also had a sack and forced fumble in the team’s 2018 playoff win at Baltimore. The former Trojan joined the Seahawks in 2022 and enjoyed a career year as he played and started all 17 regular-season contests. Nwosu finished with 66 tackles, 9.5 sacks, knocked down four passes, forced three fumbles, and totaled a pair of fumble recoveries.
Unfortunately, he’s been limited to a total of 12 contests, two forced fumbles and three sacks the past two seasons. Macdonald’s club is loaded up front in the pass-rushing department with Pro Bowler Leonard Williams, as well as Jarran Reed, Derick Hall, Boye Mafe, and newcomer DeMarcus Lawrence. A healthy Nwosu makes this unit even more dangerous, and this was a Seattle team that totaled 45 sacks in 2024.
