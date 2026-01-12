Seahawks vs. 49ers: Odds revealed for divisional round matchup

Most of the Wild Card Round has concluded, and the No. 1 seeds like the Seattle Seahawks (14-3) and the Denver Broncos (14-3) have been sitting back enjoying the bye-week. As for the Divisional Round, the Seahawks are set for a third matchup this season against NFC West Divisional rival in the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers (12-5).

The 49ers defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions in the No. 3 seed Philadelphia Eagles, on the road 23-19 after outscoring them 13-3 in the fourth quarter. They had a big performance from quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey in the passing game, and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

San Francisco found itself in trouble with injuries, once again. The bad news for the 49ers is that tight end George Kittle reportedly suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

The 49ers didn’t need Kittle to knock off the potentially dangerous but dysfunctional Eagles team. The Seahawks, meanwhile, should be excited to get the opportunity to take down their divisional rival for the second time this season.

Seattle lost at home to San Francisco 17-13 in Week 1 as the Seahawks failed to block for quarterback Sam Darnold in the red zone with less than a minute left. 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa flew past Seahawks right tackle Anthony Lucas for a quick strip-sack and fumble recovery to seal the 49ers’ win.

The Seahawks got revenge on the 49ers in the final week of the regular season, 13-3 in Santa Clara. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet combined for 171 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries to take down the 49ers’ efficient defense. The Seahawks’ defense, meanwhile, played lights out by holding San Francisco to 173 total yards.

Seattle now steps on the field for the first time this postseason after getting some well-deserved rest, while San Francisco has more injury concerns. The Seahawks went into the Week 18 game as a close favorite around 1.5 points, but they reportedly are bigger favorites going into next weekend’s matchups.

Seattle is reportedly a 6.5-point favorite (-115), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s the largest point margin of the NFC side of the NFC Divisional Round. The over/under winnings are about even, with the more winnings being under 46.5 total points (-105). Finally, the moneyline is at -298, in favor of the Seahawks, while the 49ers are at +460.

The Seahawks will have a lot of momentum heading into their first game of the postseason, but they know better than to be comfortable with a tenacious playoff contender like the 49ers have been in the past few seasons.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

