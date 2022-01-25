Seahawks 2021 Awards: Offensive Play of the Year

Seattle didn't have as many offensive fireworks as previous seasons with Russell Wilson under center, but the team still had plenty of phenomenal highlight-reel worthy plays during the 2021 season.

Following a 38-30 win over the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, the Seahawks have officially transitioned into offseason mode after a disappointing 7-10 campaign.

While the franchise didn't live up to lofty expectations coming off of an NFC West title and a 12-win season in 2020, several players still starred in all three phases for Seattle. Over the next two weeks, the Seahawk Maven writing staff will be naming their selections for end of season awards, including most valuable player, most improved, and many more.

Nearing the conclusion of our postseason awards, which offensive highlight stood out as Seattle's best in 2021? Our panel makes their picks:

DK Metcalf Blows By Marshon Lattimore, Makes 84-Yard House Call vs. Saints Corbin Smith: In the scheme of things, it stinks this play wound up being the only offensive highlight the Seahawks had all night in a devastating home loss to the Saints. But no play may have generated better volume from the 12s all season at Lumen Field than when Metcalf beat Lattimore down the right sideline on a fade route, high-pointed the football on a throw from Geno Smith, and broke out of an ankle tackle by the Pro Bowl cornerback. To the delight of the crowd, he then promptly stiff-armed safety Marcus Williams, allowing him to use his track speed to leave the rest of the defense in the dust on the third-longest receiving touchdown in franchise history. Metcalf's unique athletic tool box at 230 pounds was on full display in prime time and it was a sight to behold. Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett Take Liftoff in Week 14 Win in Houston Ty Gonzalez: Russell Wilson once proclaimed, "I'm Russell Wilson and I throw a sexy deep ball." He was not wrong; there are few things at any level of football more visually appealing than a moonshot from Seattle's star quarterback. In a Week 14 trip down to Houston, Wilson fittingly launched a rocket down the field to hit receiver Tyler Lockett mid-stride for a vintage 55-yard touchdown connection between the two franchise legends. As Lockett burned past Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell on a go route, Wilson uncorked a ball that went 61.98 yards through the air—the third-longest pass recorded by NFL Next Gen Stats all season long. It may not have been the flashiest, most chaotic play the Seahawks had in 2021, but when their offense is firing on all cylinders, this is as good as it gets. Russell Wilson Escapes Pressure, Finds Freddie Swain For Touchdown vs. 49ers Nick Lee: Sometimes Wilson's desire to play magician rather than quarterback can get him into a trouble. But the reason the Seahawks usually can live with those occasional bad results are because of the spectacular plays he remains capable of pulling off extending plays like he did throwing this touchdown to Swain. Nick Bosa and his comrades were ready to devour No. 3, but he wasn't having any of it, slipping away and making a ridiculously accurate throw on the run for the score. Rishi Rastogi: This play really encapsulates Wilson's career since entering the league, highlighting his ability to escape the pocket in Houdini fashion and deliver a beautiful throw to a spot where only his receiver can catch the ball. Nick Bosa and multiple defenders had the elusive quarterback dead to right, only for him to spin out of a sack and fire a perfect dime to Swain inside the left front pylon for six points. Rashaad Penny Explodes Past Cardinals Defense For 69-Yard Game-Winning Score Colby Patnode: Perhaps it's recency bias, but not only did the Penny touchdown seal the road upset in Arizona, but it capped off an incredible stretch of games for the former first-round pick and the possible rebirth of the brand of offense that won the Seahawks their only Super Bowl. It was a beautiful run, but more importantly, serves as a reminder that Russell Wilson is best in a balanced run-oriented offense and that Seattle can score plenty of points with a strong rushing attack complementing him.

