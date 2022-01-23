Seahawks 2021 Awards: Most Improved Player

Corbin Smith: There are a few other viable candidates to consider for this award, but no player on Seattle's roster took a bigger leap forward this year than Brooks. While his overall numbers benefited from the fact the Seahawks played nearly 200 more defensive snaps than any other team, he averaged nearly 11 tackles per game on his way to a team-record 184 stops. Capping off the season in style, he tied Bobby Wagner's single-game record with 20 tackles in a win over the Cardinals. Though Pro Football Focus charged him with allowing more than 1,000 yards receiving in coverage, that statistic doesn't tell the whole story, as the sophomore linebacker recorded four pass breakups and displayed obvious improvements in the passing game as the year progressed. Most notably, he started snuffing out screens more consistently in the second half after struggling in that department in the first eight games. Adding in nine pressures and a sack on 56 blitz attempts, he's evolving into a well-rounded player who looks like a future All-Pro.

Nick Lee: Once K.J. Wright left town and departed for Las Vegas, it was Brooks' time to shine and he blossomed into one of the best young linebackers in the league. Due in part to Bobby Wagner missing what ultimately amounted to the final two games, Brooks ended the season as Seattle's leading tackler with a whopping 184 tackles, establishing a new franchise single-season record in the process. He also led the team with 10 tackles for loss, continuing to shine as an elite run defender while making marked improvements in coverage. The best is yet to come for the former Texas Tech Red Raider.