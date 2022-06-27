The Seahawks' quarterback race is likely to be the talk of camp in a few weeks. While Geno Smith and Drew Lock are leaps ahead, the team remains interested in a former Washington Husky signal caller.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months' time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst-case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Jacob Eason, Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 230 pounds

2021 stats: 40 percent completion rate, 15 yards, one interception

Eason has been a familiar name to most Washington sports fans for nearly a decade. The young quarterback was an elite high school football prospect and was widely considered the best prospect coming out of high school in the country before leaving the Pacific Northwest to head for the SEC and Georgia. He won the starting job as a true freshman, but an injury cost him his starting job. Unable to take back that role, Eason transferred back to his home region and started under center for the Washington Huskies, where he threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns. Skipping his senior season, he was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts and landed with the Seahawks off waivers midway through the 2021 season.

Best Case Scenario: Eason taps into his incredible raw talent during camp and the preseason to entice the Seahawks to keep his electrifying arm on the 53-man roster. His arm strength is unmatched at the Seahawks camp and a strong showing in limited reps could be enough to keep him on the team's roster over Geno Smith if the team acquires Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo.

Worst Case Scenario: Eason struggles to grasp the offense and his accuracy issues prevent his sizable raw talent from shining through. With semi-established NFL talent already on the roster, the Seahawks decide not to carry a third quarterback and cut Eason before the regular season.

What to Expect in 2022: If Eason were to make a start in 2022, it would be a sure signal of disaster for the Seahawks. He certainly possesses all of the raw talent required to function at the NFL level, but even in a wide-open competition against the likes of Drew Lock and Gen Smith, Eason still finds himself in a distant third place. What seems most likely is that Eason finds his way to the Seahawks practice squad where he can learn and develop under the direction of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and quarterback coach Dave Canales. Eason's raw talent will make him a tantalizing backup option for a team dealing with injuries at the position, so the likelihood of Eason surviving on the Seahawks practice squad are slim to none.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer | Liam Ryan | Deontez Alexander | Elijah Jones | Josh Turner | Scott Nelson | Joshua Onujiogu | Jarrod Hewitt | Darwin Thompson | Matt Gotel | Lakiem Williams | Tanner Muse | Greg Eiland | Aaron Fuller | Shamarious Gilmore | Cade Johnson | Dakoda Shepley | Deontai Williams | Bubba Bolden | Josh Johnson | Vi Jones | Dareke Young