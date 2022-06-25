Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Josh Johnson

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Josh Johnson, Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 209 pounds

2021 Stats: 38 special teams snaps, one tackle

Signing with the Seahawks as a priority undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Monroe last spring, Johnson entered training camp on the outside looking in of a crowded running back room. As such, he missed the cut as Seattle trimmed its roster down to 53 players and eventually signed back to the practice squad before the start of the season. He was elevated for the team's Week 12 loss to Washington and again in Week 14 against the Rams, playing 28 special teams snaps across both games. Then, after Alex Collins was placed on injured reserve, Johnson was signed to the active roster ahead of the Seahawks' season finale versus the Cardinals, though he once again did not play a single down on offense. Heading into his second year in the NFL, the Alabama native will look to keep his spot in a group bolstered by the arrival of second-round draft pick Ken Walker III.

Best Case Scenario: Johnson shines in the preseason both carrying the ball and as a special teamer, leading him to either push DeeJay Dallas or Travis Homer off the roster, carve out a fifth running back spot for himself or earn a more fruitful opportunity elsewhere.

Worst Case Scenario: For the second consecutive season, the oversaturated nature of Seattle's running back room proves too much for Johnson to overcome and he winds up getting cut with minimal interest on the open market.

What to Expect in 2022: Johnson should have a better opportunity to showcase the impressive skillset that helped him rush for nearly 1,300 yards as a junior in college. For now, however, his road to Seattle's 53-man roster is murky at best and would essentially be erased if Chris Carson (neck) manages to stay with the team. A good preseason could help clear the path, but there's a strong possibility Johnson will be playing to earn a job somewhere else this summer.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer | Liam Ryan | Deontez Alexander | Elijah Jones | Josh Turner | Scott Nelson | Joshua Onujiogu | Jarrod Hewitt | Darwin Thompson | Matt Gotel | Lakiem Williams | Tanner Muse | Greg Eiland | Aaron Fuller | Shamarious Gilmore | Cade Johnson | Dakoda Shepley | Deontai Williams | Bubba Bolden