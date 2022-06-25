Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Vi Jones

Coming off a productive senior season at North Carolina State, Jones somehow slipped through the cracks without a combine invite and went undrafted. Now in Seattle, injuries at the linebacker spot could open the door for him to make the 53-man roster.

Vi Jones, Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

2021 Stats*: 45 tackles, 6.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss

*College stats at North Carolina State

The son of former Cowboys linebacker Robert Jones and younger brother of current Jaguars receiver Zay Jones and former Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones, Vi Jones has football in his DNA. He originally enrolled at USC as a four-star recruit, playing two seasons for the Trojans before transferring to North Carolina State. After sitting out a year, he starred on special teams for the Wolfpack in 2020, tying the national lead with three blocked kicks. Becoming a full-time starter in 2021, he set career-bests with 45 tackles and half a dozen sacks while also generating four forced fumbles. Despite an impressive pro day workout, including running the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds, the long, athletic linebacker went undrafted and signed with the Seahawks as a priority undrafted free agent.

Best Case Scenario: Flying all over the field to make plays against the run and in coverage while starring on special teams during training camp and the preseason, Jones capitalizes on Ben Burr-Kirven and Jon Rhattigan being sidelined recovering from ACL tears to steal a spot on the 53-man roster and winds up emerging as a core special teams player for Seattle.

Worst Case Scenario: Lacking adequate size and instincts, Jones looks overwhelmed attempting to play off-ball linebacker in a 3-4 scheme and fails to stand out amongst his peers on special teams, leading to his release in final roster cuts and preventing him from latching onto the practice squad.

What to Expect in 2022: While it will be more challenging than usual for an undrafted rookie to make the Seahawks' roster this summer, Jones sticks out as one of the most viable candidates to pull it off. He's a plus athlete with outstanding length and showed versatility at the college level playing multiple positions, including off the edge. He also evolved into one of college football's best special teams players over the past two years and if his kick-blocking prowess translates to the NFL, that will be a huge feather in his cap as he tries to sneak onto the roster. Ultimately, his status could be determined by whether or not Burr-Kirven and/or Rhattigan return to action during training camp, as their respective absences would create the necessary opportunities for him to impress after a stellar offseason program.

