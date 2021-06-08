Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Aaron Fuller

After a surprising performance in his first NFL training camp and a year of seasoning on the practice squad, can the former Washington standout take a big step forward and vault onto Seattle's 53-man roster?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Aaron Fuller, Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 188 pounds

2020 Stats: N/A

After seeing limited action during his first two seasons on camps, Fuller burst onto the scene for Washington in 2017, producing 58 receptions for 874 yards and four touchdowns. Though he wasn't quite able to reach the same yardage total as a senior, he registered 59 receptions and six touchdowns for the Huskies while also shining on special teams with a punt returned for a touchdown. Despite his versatility, he went undrafted and stayed in the Pacific Northwest signing with the Seahawks. Though he wasn't able to make the final roster, he exceeded expectations by producing several receptions in Seattle's mock scrimmages, including a long touchdown reception from backup quarterback Geno Smith. After being waived in September, he spent the entire season on the practice squad.

Best Case Scenario: Building off a stellar training camp with the benefit of OTAs this time around, Fuller impresses throughout the preseason as a receiver and special teams maestro, using his performance to catapult him onto the 53-man roster behind DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, D'Wayne Eskridge, and Freddie Swain.

Worst Case Scenario: Drop issues that plagued him at times in college resurface and he loses snaps on offense and special teams to undrafted rookies Cade Johnson and Connor Wedington, leading to an early dismissal after the second preseason game.

What to Expect in 2021: Fuller entered last year's training camp viewed as a longshot to make Seattle's roster, but he may have been one of the most pleasant surprises at any positional group. He showed he belonged during team scrimmages on the practice field, scoring several touchdowns and making a number of difficult contested catches. He also splashed in both of the team's mock games at Lumen Field, fully maximizing on his opportunities. With several talented rookie receivers joining the fray, playing time could be further limited. But if he is able to continue making plays at practice and shows out in exhibition games as he did last summer, given his special teams ability, he's a potential sleeper to watch in the receiver competition for a roster spot at the bottom of the depth chart.

