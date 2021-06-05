Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Jared Hocker

Overshadowed by a star-studded cast along Texas A&M's offensive line in 2020, Hocker fits the mold of the typical big-bodied, punishing run blocker Seattle prefers at guard. Does he have what it takes to push for a roster spot as a rookie?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Jared Hocker, Guard

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 327 pounds

2020 Stats: Started 10 games at right guard

A powerful run blocker at the point of attack who also excels against power rushers in pass pro, Hocker played a key role in propelling Texas A&M to being a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which is granted each year to the nation's best line. He played immediate snaps for the Aggies as a true freshman, starting a pair of games at right guard. He then started four games apiece at both guard spots in 2018 before a knee injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. He bounced back to start 13 games at left guard in 2019 and switched back over to the right side and started all 10 games in 2020. Signed as a priority free agent by the Seahawks, it remains to be seen if he will see work at both guard spots or compete at one spot specifically.

Best Case Scenario: There is lots of room for depth along the interior offensive line. Hocker has a chance to grab one of those slots if he outperforms Simmons and Phil Haynes, who has struggled with injuries. He will not be unseating Damien Lewis or Gabe Jackson as the starter anytime soon but opportunity will come knocking to make the 53-man roster.

Worst Case Scenario: Haynes and/or Simmons come on strong in camp, which would eliminate the need to keep Hocker on the active roster and potentially even make him expendable from a practice squad standpoint.

What to Expect in 2021: After the two starting guards in Jackson and Lewis, there will be a scramble for seats at the table for reserve roles along the interior. Others such as Simmons and Jamarco Jones, who has played tackle and guard so far in his career, have the edge on Hocker in experience and track record. The organization also still appears to be high on Haynes, though he may be on his last chance to prove he can stay healthy and isn't a given to stay on the 53-man roster himself. With question marks about his athleticism in zone blocking schemes and ability to handle athletic NFL rushers ever present, Hocker's best odds of staying with the Seahawks in 2021 will be if the team deems him worthy of storing on the practice squad.

