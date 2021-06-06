Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Brad Lundblade

A journeyman center who has spent brief stints with four different teams in three seasons, Lundblade may be down to his last chance to make an NFL roster. Will the former Oklahoma State standout give Kyle Fuller a run for his money battling for the backup center gig?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Brad Lundblade, Center

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 305 pounds

2020 Stats: N/A

Undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2018, Lundblade originally signed with the Seahawks but was only on the roster for three days before being waived. He spent the ensuing training camp with the Bengals and he spent the entire season on the practice squad. After being cut the following September, he signed with the Panthers practice squad and earned a promotion to the active roster, dressing for a single game before being released. He finished up the season on the Jets practice squad and after being waived at the conclusion of camp last September, he eventually re-joined the Seahawks in November before signing a future/reserve deal in January.

Best Case Scenario: The coaching staff has given the incumbent starter Ethan Pocic multiple votes of confidence, but most fans believe more depth is needed at the position. That competition is wide open and it includes Lundblade, who could earn the backup spot in camp and be thrust into duty if anything were to happen to Pocic.

Worst Case Scenario: Unable to capitalize on what could be his final NFL opportunity, Lundblade is beaten out by the likes of Kyle Fuller or even undrafted rookie Pier-Olivier Lestage and gets cut after the first preseason game.

What to Expect in 2021: While Pocic seems to have the starting job in the bag after re-signing in March, there will be a fierce battle for the backup center spot between Lundblade, Fuller, and potentially Lestage, depending what the team chooses to do with him. Odds are that Fuller will get that nod, as he has received plenty of praise from coach Pete Carroll and the team keeps re-signing him for a reason. The coaches seem to favor him and trust him and with Lundblade having already bounced around with multiple teams, the organization will likely roll with a younger player like Lestage for a practice squad spot. He's likely to hit the free agent scrap heap again and it remains unclear if he will get another shot with another team.

