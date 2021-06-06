Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Myles Adams

With Jarran Reed in Kansas City, Seattle has plenty of question marks at defensive tackle and an intriguing competition looms at the position. Entering his second NFL season, does Adams have what it takes to crack the rotation and jump to the 53-man roster?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Myles Adams, Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 285 pounds

2020 Stats: N/A

Coming out of Rice University, Adams put up solid numbers in his 2019 campaign with the Owls. The Arlington native recorded a career-high with 42 tackles, a gradual improvement from his previous collegiate seasons. This type of performance earned him an All-Conference USA honorable mention recognition. Regardless of such growth on the field though, Adams went undrafted last spring before signing with the Panthers. His performance in training camp wasn’t good enough to earn him an spot on the 53-man roster, but he was then signed to the team's practice squad, only to be released a few weeks later. He found himself in the same predicament early last December, being added to the Seahawks practice unit just to be released weeks later. Now, the 23-year old finds himself with an opportunity to win a role as a reserve in Seattle.

Best Case Scenario: Continuing his progression from his final seasons at Rice, Adams surprises as a reserve 3-tech option in training camp and exhibition play, somehow edging out Robert Nkemdiche and Cedrick Lattimore for a final roster spot.

Worst Case Scenario: Adams finds himself in a difficult situation with Seattle already having stellar depth at defensive tackle. Poona Ford and Bryan Mone are ahead of him in the rotation and the return of Al Woods coupled with the presence of Nkemdiche and Lattimore could limit his chances to impress, leading to a pink slip after the first preseason game in Las Vegas.

What to Expect in 2021: With Ford and Mone returning as starters, Woods re-signing as a reliable veteran rotational piece, and Nkemdiche, Lattimore, and rookie Jarrod Hewitt all vying for snaps with the Seahawks, it’s hard to picture Adams being able to climb up the depth chart enough to position himself for a roster push. This is especially true given he already was cut multiple times last season. A bit undersized for the position, the road to the 53-man roster seems to be too steep for him to climb, but if he can prove to be a viable interior pass rushing threat, he may have a chance to stick around in the competition deep into camp and possibly return to the practice squad.

