Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: B.J. Emmons

Injuries kept the former top recruit from coming close to reaching his potential playing for multiple college programs. Can the uber-talented back find a way to stay healthy and make a serious push for a roster spot in Seattle?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

B.J. Emmons, Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 215 pounds

2020 Stats (at Florida Atlantic): 37 carries, 117 rushing yards, and one touchdown in four games

Once a highly sought-after five-star recruit, Emmons committed to Alabama as the nation's top back and played in eight games as a true freshman before suffering a season-ending injury, finishing with 173 yards and a touchdown. Stuck behind several other star backs on the depth chart, he transferred to Hutchinson Community College, where he rushed for 694 yards and 10 touchdowns. He didn't play at all in 2018 before joining Florida Atlantic in Conference USA, and while he continued to struggle with injuries, he averaged four yards per carry and scored seven touchdowns in nine games during two seasons with the program in a reserve role. A physical runner whose production hasn't come close to his talent level, he will now compete in a loaded Seahawks backfield.

Best Case Scenario: Staying healthy and running violently, Emmons flashes his five-star talent during preseason games for the Seahawks, busting out for a pair of 75-yard performances and making a strong case for a roster spot over the likes of DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer, or Alex Collins.

Worst Case Scenario: Once again derailed by the injury bug and seeing minimal snaps during training camp and the preseason in a crowded backfield group, Emmons gets released after the second exhibition game without the guarantee of another opportunity elsewhere.

What to Expect in 2021: In terms of physical skills, Emmons has the size and athletic traits Seattle typically covets at the running back position. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to put everything together because of constant injuries as well as academic-related issues at the college level. It will be difficult for an undrafted back to crack the 53-man roster at this position given the depth the Seahawks currently have, but Emmons has demonstrated NFL-caliber skills in brief spurts and has more than enough talent to surprise in training camp and the preseason. Remaining healthy will be the No. 1 key to his chances and if he's able to stay on the field, he has a legitimate shot at making things interesting and at minimum should be a strong practice squad candidate to stash for the future.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primers

Alex McGough | Darvin Kidsy | Greg Eiland | LaDarius Wiley | Joshua Moon | Nick Guggemos | Cam Sutton | Walter Palmore | Jared Hocker | Brad Lundblade | Aashari Crosswell | Myles Adams