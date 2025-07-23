NFL writer doesn't think Seahawks revamped offense will be explosive
The Seattle Seahawks did not have what one would define as an explosive offense in 2024. In fact, one could argue that their offense was actually on the bad side of things, as the elite defense was enough to get them 10 wins, but they couldn't make the playoffs.
In 2025, much has changed, but it's unclear if it has been done to make them better. A new quarterback, new receiver, and new coordinator might've changed the look, but one insider doesn't think it's going to make them more explosive.
Insider predicts middling offense for Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith and DK Metcalf couldn't help the Seattle Seahawks employ an explosive offense last year. Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp, then, have their work really cut out for them. Yardbarker's Seth Trachtman thinks they'll be middle of the road, almost exactly the middle at 17th overall in terms of offensive explosion.
"A middle-of-the-road offense with Geno Smith under center wasn't good enough for the Seahawks to progress, so they moved on and gave Sam Darnold big money," he said. "A new quarterback was also convenient timing to change the wideout room, with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett departing."
The Hawks then added Cooper Kupp to pair with budding star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and they added first-round prospect Grey Zabel to help fix what has been a bad offensive line. "The backfield should be a strong crutch for Darnold, as Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet have shown explosiveness," Trachtman concluded.
But despite having that reliable running back room, the rest of the offense is fairly uninspiring. The combination of Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is solid, but it's not spectacular. Sam Darnold is a bit of a question mark. The offensive line, for the time being, should be considered bad even with Zabel. All of that just doesn't suggest that there's a dominant offense ready to break out.
