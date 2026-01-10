Analyst ranks Seahawks' Sam Darnold as middle of the league best QB this season

Since the beginning of the 2025 NFL Season, Seattle Seahawks' Sam Darnold has been one of the most unrated quarterbacks in the league. He had a stellar 2024 regular season with the Minnesota Vikings, but he, along with the rest of the team, had two bad games, and suddenly, the faith in him was lost. Two forward to the end of the regular season, Darnold is still undervalued among his peers.

The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz released his post-2025 quarterback rankings, placing Darnold at No. 15—just inside the league’s top half—behind several players he outperformed both statistically and in the playoff race.

He categorized the quarterbacks based on their playing attributes, and they aren’t measured by wins this season. There are, however, many aspects that make Darnold stand out this season, but are still listed lower. Five total quarterbacks ahead of him played on teams that didn’t make the playoffs, while Darnold, who is on a heavy Super Bowl contender, is in the middle-tier.

Off the bat, Ruiz regards Darnold as the NFL’s most talented system quarterback, with his biggest mark labeled as ‘irrational confidence.’ He was praised for his playmaking abilities in the first half of the season, but was unable to sustain that same consistency through the second half. Questions of his accuracy and his turnover mistakes were the areas highlighted the most.

While Darnold is praised for taking fewer sacks, it doesn’t decrease productivity at the offensive line during a stretch of the second half of games. The Seahawks’ offensive line was having problems recognizing and picking up blitzes.