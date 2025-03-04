Seahawks insider projects possible curveball in Round 1 of 2025 NFL draft
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider has put together some of the franchise's best-ever draft classes since assuming the role in 2010. But the team has also struggled to draft certain positions during that period — particularly along the offensive line.
Still, Schneider and Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald may not allocate a first-round pick to the offensive trenches as the Seattle executive doubled down on his philosophy of drafting the best player available instead of drafting for need.
“We’ve made our biggest mistakes when we’ve pushed players up a board for need,’’ Schneider told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, per The Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta. “…So you have to be careful. You have to take the best. You really have to. The philosophy is you take the best player, take the best person, best competitor. When you try to stick something in there it’s just hard. It’s hard. You’re kind of behind the eight-ball already. You’re drafting a guy that you’re like, ‘All right, well, no, that guy’s a better player than him, but you don’t have a left guard.’’’
The interior of Seattle's offensive line is starving for talent, and the franchise has just one offensive lineman drafted in 2021 or earlier still on the roster (tackle Stone Forsythe). Basically, the Seahawks aren't re-signing their draft picks to second contracts often because they aren't fulfilling expectations.
With an incredibly talent-rich 2025 prospect pool at the interior defensive line and edge-rusher positions, Condotta believes the Seahawks "could be compelled" to use the No. 18 overall pick to bolster their defensive front instead. A pick like that would solidify Schneider's philosophy, no matter how glaring the offensive line needs are.
The depth of the defensive class means the Seahawks could wait until after the first round to pick on that side of the ball, but it also means they may have someone extremely high on their board still available at the 18th pick. If it's the latter circumstance, and they aren't in love with any of the offensive line prospects, it's certainly plausible.
Seattle's situation will also become more clear over the next two weeks as it cuts and restructures the contracts of current players and potentially makes moves in free agency to bolster their roster weaknesses.
If offensive line answers present themselves before the draft, the Seahawks could throw a curveball in late April. Macdonald's defense would only keep getting better and better.
