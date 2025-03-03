All Seahawks

Analyst links Seahawks to Round 1 quarterback in NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks could start their 2025 NFL Draft class with a rookie quarterback viewed as the future of the franchise.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Soldier Field.
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Soldier Field. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks don't pick quarterbacks in the NFL Draft very often, but there's reason to believe that the team will add a signal caller this year.

Geno Smith is 34 with just one year left on his contract, and his backup Sam Howell is also an impending free agent.

With no clear future at the quarterback position, NFL.com analyst Eric Edholm believes that the Seahawks could pick a signal caller in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders
Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) drops back to pass against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

"All signs currently point to Geno Smith remaining the Seahawks' QB1, even though his 15 interceptions were an issue last season. Seattle's change at offensive coordinator (Smith's third in three years) suggests the blame is not all on the quarterback. Regardless of who's under center, the 'Hawks need to continue adding talent to the offensive line," Edholm writes.

"Geno turns 35 in October, however, and he's entering the final year of his deal. Sam Howell can't yet be considered his sure-fire replacement, so the long-term need is there. But when the question turns to how likely a first-round QB might be, the chances feel low.

"Since the Seahawks took Russell Wilson in 2012, GM John Schneider has drafted only one quarterback: 2018 seventh-rounder Alex McGough. It would make sense to add another young talent to the QB mix, but doing so with the 18th overall pick doesn't quite jibe with me right now."

It appears that Cam Ward will be the first quarterback off the board, but Shedeur Sanders might still be available if the Seahawks want to trade up for him.

The Seahawks could also use this as a way to trade down and possibly become in stronger range to get one of the quarterbacks in the next tier, like Alabama's Jalen Milroe or Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart.

It would make sense for the Seahawks to find a quarterback at any stage in the draft, so the first round wouldn't be a surprise if Seattle walks away with someone at that position.

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (QB03) during the 2025 NFL Combine.
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (QB03) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

NFL insiders believe there’s only one destination if DK Metcalf gets traded

Seahawks honor franchise great Marshawn Lynch with a special award

ESPN: Seattle Seahawks 1 of 4 NFL teams lurking in the same free agent market

NFL insider affirms Seahawks unlikely to trade DK Metcalf

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Draft