Analyst links Seahawks to Round 1 quarterback in NFL Draft
The Seattle Seahawks don't pick quarterbacks in the NFL Draft very often, but there's reason to believe that the team will add a signal caller this year.
Geno Smith is 34 with just one year left on his contract, and his backup Sam Howell is also an impending free agent.
With no clear future at the quarterback position, NFL.com analyst Eric Edholm believes that the Seahawks could pick a signal caller in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"All signs currently point to Geno Smith remaining the Seahawks' QB1, even though his 15 interceptions were an issue last season. Seattle's change at offensive coordinator (Smith's third in three years) suggests the blame is not all on the quarterback. Regardless of who's under center, the 'Hawks need to continue adding talent to the offensive line," Edholm writes.
"Geno turns 35 in October, however, and he's entering the final year of his deal. Sam Howell can't yet be considered his sure-fire replacement, so the long-term need is there. But when the question turns to how likely a first-round QB might be, the chances feel low.
"Since the Seahawks took Russell Wilson in 2012, GM John Schneider has drafted only one quarterback: 2018 seventh-rounder Alex McGough. It would make sense to add another young talent to the QB mix, but doing so with the 18th overall pick doesn't quite jibe with me right now."
It appears that Cam Ward will be the first quarterback off the board, but Shedeur Sanders might still be available if the Seahawks want to trade up for him.
The Seahawks could also use this as a way to trade down and possibly become in stronger range to get one of the quarterbacks in the next tier, like Alabama's Jalen Milroe or Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart.
It would make sense for the Seahawks to find a quarterback at any stage in the draft, so the first round wouldn't be a surprise if Seattle walks away with someone at that position.
