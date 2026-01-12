Seattle Seahawks 7-round 2026 NFL mock draft 2.0: The Wild-Card edition

There's still a whole lot of football left to play. That said, at the moment the Seattle Seahawks are the consensus favorites to win the Super Bowl in Santa Clara one month from now.

If that comes to pass, then the Seahawks will be in the position that every NFL team wants to be in next year's draft: picking No. 32 overall. On the downside, picking that late rules out most of the blue chip pieces in any draft class and it'll take real ability to find high-impact prospects - especially since the Seahawks only have four picks to make.

Fortunately, general manager John Schneider and his team are in the middle of an excellent run of draft classes, putting together strong groups in each draft since 2022.

Let's see if we can take a stab at how Seattle's picks might go in April. Here's our Wild-Card edition 2026 mock draft for the Seahawks.

Pick No. 32: Texas Tech EDGE Romello Height

Texas Tech players Lee Hunter (left) and Jacob Rodriguez (back) celebrate Romello Height's fumble recover against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was tempting to take Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane here, and Seattle's interior should be high on their priority list. However, the likelihood that Boye Mafe will leave in free agency and the possibility that Uchenna Nwosu could be a salary cap casualty bumps the edge spot up.

With Texas Tech's Romello Height (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) Seattle hits the speed rusher spot that Schneider likes to itch so often. Height has bounced around quite a bit in his college career, putting in two years at Auburn, two more at USC, one at Georgia Tech and one with Texas Tech.

Height is coming off a breakout season, totaling 10 sacks, 11.5 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles for the Red Raiders. If it doesn't work out for Height on the edge, he also has extensive experience as an off-ball linebacker.

Pick No. 64: Auburn C Connor Lew

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Connor Lew (75) sets the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Cornerback probably needs to take precedence here, depending on what happens with Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe, both of whom are about to hit free agency. However, we couldn't hold off addressing the interior offenisve line any longer.

Jalen Sundell has played decent enough as a starting center next to NDSU teammate Grey Zabel, but the Seahawks need a long-term solution here. With Auburn's Connor Lew (6-foot-3, 303 pounds) they get the top-ranked center in the 2026 NFL draft class.

With a couple exceptions, Lew has consistently posted solid PFF grades during his three years at Auburn. For the 2025 season he finished at 71.9 in pass blocking and 64.9 in run blocking, coming out to a 67.6 overall grade - ranking him 81st out of over 300 qualifying centers in the nation.

Lew just declared for the 2026 draft a couple of weeks ago.

Pick No. 96: Toledo S Emmanuel McNiel-Warren

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | James Snook-Imagn Images

We intented to target a cornerback with this pick going in, but the board just didn't fall our way. In order to avoid a reach pick we went with Toledo safety Emmanuel McNiel-Warren instead of going for a fifth-round prospect in the third.

"Safety" is just a word in the modern NFL - and McNiel-Warren can line up at every spot on the back end. Most of his snaps have come at three positions: in the box, free safety and in the slot.

That would give head coach Mike Macdonald yet another physical, versatile weapon for a defense that just finished the regular season having allowed the fewest points per game in the NFL. McNiel-Warren's stock would rise significantly if they have to replace Coby Bryant, who is also about to become an unrestricted free agent.

In 48 career college games McNiel-Warren has lit up the box score in every conceivable way, totaling five interceptions, 13 pass breakups, 11 tackles for a loss and nine forced fumbles.

Pick No. 212: USC CB DJ Harvey

Nov 16, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans defensive back DJ Harvey (2) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass against the Boise State Broncos in the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

You could make a case for a running back investment at this spot, especially if Ken Walker winds up leaving in free agency. Instead, we elected to address the hole at cornerback that will likely be opened up if either Jobe or Woolen sign elsewhere in March.

With USC's DJ Harvey (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) Seattle would be getting another flexible corner with experience in multiple defensive schemes. Harvey spent two years at Virginia Tech and two at San Jose State before transferring to USC for the 2025 season.

All together, Harvey has totaled four interceptions, 9.5 tackles for a loss and 14 pass breakups in 45 games. Harvey has also put in time on punt and kickoff returns, which may come in handy if the Seahawks are unable to re-sign Rashid Shaheed.

