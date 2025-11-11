Sean McDermott Addresses Chances of Brian Daboll‘s Bills Return After Giants Firing
After a game in which the Bills offense scored a season-low 13 points, struggled to sustain drives and looked nothing like the unit that has been among the NFL's most productive over the last several seasons, it wasn't surprising to see questions swirling around Buffalo's play-caller, offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Not only is it the nature of the business, but the Bills also haven't been afraid to make midseason moves during coach Sean McDermott‘s tenure, as the team in November of 2023 parted ways with former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and replaced him with Brady.
Plus, Bills former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who was fired by the Giants after three-plus seasons as the franchise‘s coach, just so happened to be unemployed as of Monday.
So, McDermott on Monday was asked if a return to Buffalo would be a possibility for Daboll, given his relationship with Bills QB Josh Allen and his history with the franchise.
"I understand why you're asking that," McDermott said during his media availability. "Brian's a great coach. Unfortunate to see that happen to him. At this point, that's not under any type of consideration."
After starting off strong in year one in New York by leading the Giants to the playoffs, Daboll could never replicate the same success, shuffling through several different starting quarterbacks en route to three straight losing seasons. But prior to his tenure in New York, it was Daboll's work in Buffalo that earned him recognition throughout the league.
Daboll fosters great relationship with Allen, helps lead prolific Bills offense
Allen underwent some growing pains in his first two seasons in the league but blossomed under Daboll's watch in year three, breaking out in a big way en route to the first Pro Bowl selection of his career. In years three and four with Daboll calling the plays, Buffalo's offense ranked inside the top-five in total yards and points. And even after the departure of Daboll, it was clear the impact that he had had on Allen. Before an Oct. 2023 matchup against the Giants, Allen spoke glowingly of Daboll's influence on his career.
"He's meant so much to me in my football career and in my life for that matter," Allen said at the time. "When you look at the grand scheme of things in terms of football and how to handle being a quarterback in this league, relying on the knowledge he has and the guys he's been around in his career, I spent a lot of time with him."
Daboll was equally effusive in his praise of Allen, calling him a "great friend" and saying that the two built a "strong relationship."
So it makes sense that Daboll would be the source of speculation as a potential addition to Buffalo's offensive staff. But McDermott's faith in Brady isn't wavering.
"Well, Joe's a good coach," McDermott said. "He really is. We've got a good offensive staff. They've had really good games. You're gonna have some games you want back. Some play calls you want back. Those happen.
"So it's how you respond to them and I'm fully confident in our offensive staff and Joe as our leader, that we will make the adjustments we need to make and move us forward."
Buffalo, which still boasts the sixth-ranked scoring offense in the league, will look to bounce back against the Buccaneers in Week 11.