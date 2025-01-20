Sean McDermott Fired Back at Baltimore Radio Host Who Called Buffalo 'City of Losers'
The Buffalo Bills took down the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's NFL divisional round clash, clinching their berth in the AFC title game. After the win, Sean McDermott was asked about a contentious comment made by a Baltimore radio host during the lead-up to the game.
In the initial comments, which were made five years ago, radio host Jerry Coleman called Buffalo a "city of losers." After the comments by Coleman in 2020, football fans in Buffalo responded with kindness by donating more than $7,000 in his name to the Alzheimer's Association.
Coleman doubled down on those out-of-line comments ahead of the Bills-Ravens divisional round clash this week, much to the chagrin of McDermott.
"It's a city of winners. It really is, it's a city of winners. These people, and this town, are winners. And I've been here just eight years, but I consider this my hometown. This place is different and the people here are different. They deserve more than whoever said that about them," McDermott said after the Bills took down the Ravens, 27–25.
Well said by the Bills head coach.
Next week will mark Buffalo's first trip to the conference championship since the 2020 season. They're desperately seeking their first Super Bowl appearance in over three decades, and their first Super Bowl win in franchise history. They'll be on the road at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC championship, looking to get past the postseason road bump of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.