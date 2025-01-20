Bills Central

How the Bills responded to a Baltimore radio host calling Buffalo the 'City of Losers'

Action fires up fans before NFL playoff game.

Fans celebrate officials ruling Ty Johnson’s catch a touchdown during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
Fans celebrate officials ruling Ty Johnson's catch a touchdown during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
The Buffalo Bills took a moment before Sunday night's NFL playoff game to remind fans that a Baltimore sports personality doubled down on comments calling Buffalo the "City of Losers" give years ago.


Jerry Coleman's comments came up during a Monday news conference with Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Fans cheer after Bills Damar Hamlin after he almost caught an interception
Fans cheer after Bills Damar Hamlin after he almost caught an interception during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.


"I called them a city of losers," Coleman said. "They didn't like it. I mean, I was just stating the facts."


Harbaugh said "I think we should move on," but Coleman posted the clip to social media.

The Bills responded by playing Coleman's comments on the PA system before Baltimore Ravens players entered the field to a chorus of boos from Buffalo Bills.

Coleman 's comments came in January 2020, where insisted he just meant that the Bills and Sabres had never won a championship.

Bills Mafia members responded by donating thousands of dollars in Coleman's name to the Alzheimer's Association, since his mother suffered from the disease for dying later that year.

