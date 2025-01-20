How the Bills responded to a Baltimore radio host calling Buffalo the 'City of Losers'
The Buffalo Bills took a moment before Sunday night's NFL playoff game to remind fans that a Baltimore sports personality doubled down on comments calling Buffalo the "City of Losers" give years ago.
Jerry Coleman's comments came up during a Monday news conference with Ravens coach John Harbaugh.
"I called them a city of losers," Coleman said. "They didn't like it. I mean, I was just stating the facts."
Harbaugh said "I think we should move on," but Coleman posted the clip to social media.
The Bills responded by playing Coleman's comments on the PA system before Baltimore Ravens players entered the field to a chorus of boos from Buffalo Bills.
Coleman 's comments came in January 2020, where insisted he just meant that the Bills and Sabres had never won a championship.
Bills Mafia members responded by donating thousands of dollars in Coleman's name to the Alzheimer's Association, since his mother suffered from the disease for dying later that year.