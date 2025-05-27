Sean McDermott Reacts to Bills Being Featured on 'Hard Knocks' This Year
For the first time, the Buffalo Bills will be featured on the HBO series Hard Knocks, a show that will follow the team as they go through training camp this summer.
The Bills became eligible to appear on the show this year after a provision that previously kept teams that made the playoffs in the last two seasons was changed, thus allowing Buffalo to now be featured despite making the postseason each of the last six years. The series now provides an exciting chance to get an inside look at one of the AFC's powers. Though the Bills are still in search of their first Super Bowl, they have been one of the NFL's top and most consistent contenders through the current decade.
On Tuesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared his thoughts on the team getting featured on Hard Knocks, and the opportunity it will provide for both the organization and fans.
"To some extent, it's a real compliment to them choosing us and selecting our organization now that the criteria has changed," McDermott told reporters on Tuesday. "The opportunity is there for our fans to get an inside look at what happens ... There's a lot that we do that they will see, which I think is great for the fans. I think there's also just as much that people won't see. ... I think the opportunity for us to really be who we are. A lot of people see us every week and they see us live, they see who we are and how much these guys love each other. Our personality comes out, and I think it will offer many a chance to see us beneath the surface as well and see how that rings in day in and day out here."
McDermott also noted that a challenge of getting featured on the show will be to remain authentic and build trust within the organization while there is a camera or microphone following the team.
The Bills' debut on Hard Knocks will take place in August, when the show premieres on Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.